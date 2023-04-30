Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Provides Security To 7 Complainants After SC Direction

Top Indian wrestlers under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Seven wrestlers had filed a complaint against the WFI chief in the Connaught Place police station, on which an FIR was registered after the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi Police to do so.

Delhi Police provides additional security to seven complainants: Reports

Now, as per a report by Asian News International, the seven complainants have been provided with enhanced security and have also approached them for their statements, which will be recorded soon. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been booked in two FIRs under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and also in section 10 of the POCSO act.

Coming back to the wrestlers' protest, they had to proceed with their protest after January 2023 as they are summoning strict action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and want him to be behind bars at any expense.

Seeing an FIR being registered against him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said in a press briefing, “I am saying from starting that a businessman and the Congress party are behind this... Even after their demand for FIR is accepted, why they are insulting the Sports ministry? Why there is a need to call Pappu Yadav, Kejriwal, Satya Pal Malik, and Priyanka Gandhi?."

Before this, the wrestlers protested for the same in January 2023 against the Wrestling Federation of India president and wanted him to be dismissed at any cost. Seeing the gravity of the matter, the union sports minister called the wrestlers for talks at his residence and formed a five-member committee to investigate the case.

The committee, headed by iconic boxer MC Mary Kom, would investigate the matter and submit its report within one month. They expanded the duration to two weeks and added Babita Phogat as the committee's sixth member. The report has been submitted to the government, but the spottings are yet to come out.