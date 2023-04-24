Wrestlers Spend Night In Delhi In Protest Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and many others wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers spent the whole night sleeping on the footpaths of the protest place at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers had to resume their protest once again after they filed a complaint on the charges of sexual molestation against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi. The complaint has been filed by seven female wrestlers but a First Information Report is yet to be registered in this case. The wrestlers want the WFI chief behind the bars and they said they won't move anywhere until any action is not done against the WFI president.

From Podium to Footpath

Delhi Commission for Women president Swati Maliwal also took notice of the matter and has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and has asked why now no FIR has been registered against the complaint filed by the seven female wrestlers.

Speaking about the matter DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India."

"It is my request to the Prime Minister that we should be heard in the matter for which we first sat so that India's wrestling goes into safe hands. You all know the allegations that we have made, we have given our statements to the committee, and even after that no action and no hearing is taking place. Vinesh was telling us about it for two and a half to three months and I have been thinking about what is going to happen next, whether we will be able to wrestle further or not, I have heard from people that this our careers are over, that is why we are doing this dharna, where did it end, we have won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games, Bajrang is a silver medalist and he brought a medal from the Olympics. Where did we end up? We want the truth to prevail and India's wrestling to go in safe hands", Sakshi Malikkh said to ANI.

Coming back to the matter, after the matter came to the notice of the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur he took the matter seriously and also called the wrestlers for talks after they protested against the WFI president in January this year.

The Sports Ministry has also formed a five-member committee headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and has also asked to submit the report within one month. Later the deadline was extended to two weeks and Babita Phogat was also added as the sixth member.