Vinesh Phogat Vs Sofia Mattsson Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's Wrestling Bouts LIVE?

Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is all set to start her Tokyo 2020 campaign on August 5, Thursday with her eyes set on the first Olympics medal. She will be wrestling Sweden’s Sofia Magdalena Mattsson in the Women’s 53kg weight category. The Indian Wrestler is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion and also has an Asian Games gold to her name. Her bronze medal in the 2019 World Championships secured her qualification for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Here’s how to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Wrestling matches Live

Fans can watch Vinesh Phogat’s opening match in the Olympics on Sony Sports Network which is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. The bout will also be telecasted on DD National. The match will stream on the Sony Liv App on Thursday at 8:00 AM IST.

Back in 2016, Phogat reached the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics but lost against China’s Sun Yanan after injuring her knee. She came back stronger in the 2018 Asian Games by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold at the Asian Games. She has won three medals across three tournaments this year and remains a fan favourite to bring an Olympics medal home. Earlier in 2021, she won the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament held in Kyiv, Ukraine by defeating the 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskay. She won her second gold of the year against Canada’s Diana Mary Helen Weicker in the 2021 Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event which was held in Ostia, Rome. She won another 53kg Gold at the 2021 Poland Open Wrestling tournament which cemented her ticket to the Olympics.

India's position on the wrestling mat at Tokyo Olympics

In the Tokyo Olympics so far, Indian Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed his way into the Olympics Men’s 57kg Wrestling Finals after defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev by a fall. On the other hand, Wrestler Deepak Punia lost his semi-final match for 86kg category to USA’s David Taylor by a margin of 10-0. Deepak will now look to add to India’s tally of medals by winning a Bronze medal. Thursday will definitely be a big day for Indian Olympics Contingent as Ravi Dahiya will fight for an Olympics Gold against Zaur Rizvanovich Uguev of Russia. Here's a look at India's schedule on Thursday.

It's a big day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 tomorrow as wrestler Ravi Dahiya will fight for gold 🥇 at the #Olympics



