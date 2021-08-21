WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena Outsmarts Roman Reigns In Last Episode Before Summerslam

The August 20, 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown provided wholesome entertainment that featured the challenger John Cena and the champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face one last time before their WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Summerslam on Saturday night.

Without further ado, let's find out which of the competitors made a statement on the final episode of Smackdown before the highly-anticipated Summerslam that is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.

WWE Smackdown results: John Cena and Roman Reigns In Biggest Showdown

Edge warns Seth Rolins

The show started with Edge's theme music playing as he made his way to the ring after which he put his WWE Summerslam opponent Seth Rollins on notice. It so happened that two weeks ago, Edge called out Rollins to the ring, but the Architect just connected via satellite TV and laughed at the Rated-R Superstar's face. A week after, Rollins addressed Edge and threatened that he would end the Rated-R Superstar's career at SummerSlam after coming close to doing so in 2014.

Meanwhile, the TLC legend recollected that incident from 2014 and said that he feels as if it happened yesterday. The segment concluded by Edge vowing to not just beat Seth Rollins at Summerslam, but break him. Furthermore, Edge also added that not only will he have to 'humble' the former WWE Universal Champion but also ' burn him down'.

Jey Uso defeats Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio would be teaming up with his son Dominik to face The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Summerslam but 24 hours before their tag-team clash, Mysterio locked horns with one half of the Tag Team Champions Jey in a Singles match.

After hitting a sunset flip on Jey, Rey went for the cover but, Dominik puts his legs on Rey pushing him for leverage which, unfortunately, came to the referee's notice. Mysterio was then seen having an argument with his son before Jimmy Uso knocked the latter down and Rey was pushed onto the steel ring steps by Jey and after the 'Master of the 619' was thrown back to the ring, Jey hit his finished the Uso Splash and rolled Rey for a three-count to pick up the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs beat Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

The new WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and the former champion Apollo Crews once again came face-to-face after their Intercontinental title match last week but this time in tag-team action. Nakamura and Boogs seemed to be in control of the matchup and after so many near falls, they ended up on the winning side after Rick Boogs pinned Apollo Crews with a pump handle slam.

John Cena gets the better of Roman Reigns yet again

In the main event, both John Cena and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns decided to put each other on notice ahead of Summerslam in 24 hours' time. During their in their in-ring faceoff on the mic, Reigns warns Cena not to underestimate the current version of the Universal Champion when the latter challenges to easily pin him 1,2,3. At the same time, John Cena also mentioned that he would win his 17th major title at Summerslam with a three-count over the 'Big Dog'.

At the same time, the former WWE Champion also added that Roman Reigns is protected in this 'bubble' and then vowed to bring the reigning champion down to earth. Apart from challenging Reigns, the 16-time world champion also made fun of the former member of The Shield by saying that not only would he do a movie (referring to his Hollywood career) but also would go and do a movie while Roman is embarrassed.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns who had enough by that point in time says he would either leave the arena as the WWE Universal Champion or he leaves the WWE after which he proceeded to exchange handshakes with Cena and he obliges. Surprisingly, it was a tactical move by Reigns as the Big Dog attempted to lift the 'Leader of the Cenation' but the wrestler-turned-actor was too quick for him as he landed on his feet and rolled the champion up. John Cena got out of the ring and celebrates after getting the better of Roman Reigns once again ahead of their blockbuster title clash at Summerslam.

WWE Smackdown results: Others who made an impact on the show

Baron Corbin defeated Kevin Owens via disqualification.

Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox defeated Tamina & Natalya via pinfall in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Contender’s match.

Otis defeated Montez Ford via pinfall in a Singles match.

Bianca Belair won both her matches of the night via pinfall. The reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion who will be defending her title against Sasha Banks at Summerslam first beat Zelina Vega before getting the better of Carmella.