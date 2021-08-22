WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Bobby Lashley Destroys Goldberg, Retains WWE Title

The WWE Summerslam 2021 witnessed two of the major titles not changing hands at Las Vegas on Saturday night. Meanwhile, one of the titles did change hands in a surprising turn of events but more importantly, it was the return of a global megastar that turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the night.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the WWE Summerslam 2021 results.

Becky Lynch crowned the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to defend her WWR Smackdown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks but Banks could not compete due to unknown reasons as Belair had to defend her title against Carmella. After Carmella got in the ring, Becky Lynch's music hit as she made her return from time off to have a child.

After taking out Carmella, Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the title which she obliged. Surprisingly, this contest ended even before it started in the first place when 'The Man' delivered a forearm and a uranage suplex to Belair after extending her hand to offer a handshake to score a win via pinfall. Thus, Becky Lynch won the match and the title in just 20 seconds.

Bobby Lashley destroys Goldberg during their WWE Championship match

Goldberg seemed to be in control and was all set to win the WWE Championship had Bobby Lashley's manager MVP not played spoilsport. Goldberg had delivered a vicious spear to Lashley outside the ring and was about to deliver a second one inside the ring as well before he was hit on his knee by MVP with a cane. Bobby Lashley then hit the WCW legend with a couple of chops and also tried to apply the Hurt Lock on him. The assault continued and in the end, Goldberg could not stand up on his feet as he ended up clutching at his knee and the referee had no choice but to call the bell and stop the match.

Things did not stop there either as Lashley who retained his WWE title continued to attack Goldberg with a steel chair by hitting him multiple times on his injured knee. Meanwhile, the ex-Universal Champion's young son came in aid of his injured father but Lashley showed no remorse as he applied the Hurt Lock on Gage Goldberg before leaving the ring with the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns defeats John Cena before being confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar

All eyes were on John Cena as he not only looked to end Reigns' title reign but also was eager to win his 17th major title. The current 'Face' of the company and the wrestler-turned-actor were engaged in a pulsating contest to determine the winner of the WWE Universal Championship. Nonetheless, it was Roman Reigns who came out on top on the given day.

Cena had applied his submission maneuver STF on Reigns but the latter was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. In fact, John Cena had executed his finisher the 'Attitude Adjustment' on Roman Reigns not once but thrice. The first one was executed inside the ring which turned out to be a near fall. The second 'AA' was executed outside the ring, i.e., putting the reigning champion through the announce table. The 16-time world champion then went on to hit Universal title-holder with a third Attitude Adjustment from the second rope but Reigns kicked out.

The two men gave it all they had and in the end, the 'Big Dog' hit Cena with a couple of Superman punches and a spear to pick up a victory with a three-count.

The WWE Universe was left shell-shocked when Brock Lesnar's music hit and the 'Beast Incarnate' made his way to the ring after the main event. Brock Lesnar stepped inside the ring and was seen staring at Roman Reigns. However, there was no physical altercation involved as Reigns exited from the ring with his Universal title.

WWE Summerslam 2021 Matches & Results

Big E defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall in a Singles match.

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated AJ Styles and Omos via pinfall to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie via pinfall in a Singles match.

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio via pinfall to retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship titles.

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus via pinfall to be crowned the new WWE United States Champion.

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall in a Singles match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H.& Rhea Ripley via submission in a Triple Threat match to win the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

Edge defeated Seth Rollins via submission in a Singles match.