Yankees' Aaron Boone Claims Judge And Stanton Could Be Ready For Delayed Season Opener

The New York Yankees were hit with a series of injuries in the spring training camp. However, with the MLB postponed for the foreseeable future, manager Aaron Boone believes he might have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton fit and ready for the Yankees delayed season opener. The MLB season was postponed until April 9 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the USA and it could be extended up to the Memorial Day if recent reports are to be believed.

The delayed start to the MLB season could mean that Yankees manager Aaron Boone could be presented with a fit squad for their season opener. Speaking to the MLB Radio Network on Monday, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he hopes to have the injured trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and James Paxton up and running for the season opener after the scheduled start of the MLB season was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. With the trio fit and Gerrit Cole looking at his very best, the Yankees would be aiming to lift their first MLB title since 2009.

Aaron Boone told @MLBNetworkRadio that whenever Opening Day does occur, he believes Aaron Judge, James Paxton and Giancarlo Stanton could all be healthy and ready to go. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 16, 2020

Aaron Judge had a stress fracture in his ribs and was expected to be out for a few weeks meaning he will be back whenever the MLB regular season kicks off after MLB postponed the upcoming season due to the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Aaron Boone's biggest worry would be Giancarlo Stanton considering his recent injury issues. The designated hitter missed only 18 games last season, but his recent injury history does not stack up well and the delayed season buys him more time to race for full fitness. James Paxton had a back surgery in February that will keep him out of action for Yankees till June, but there's a decent chance that the MLB season won't begin by then.

