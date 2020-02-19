The Debate
Yankees MLB Spring Training Schedule 2020: List Of Fixtures Ahead Of Gerrit Cole's Debut

other sports

The New York Yankees will kick off their MLB spring training schedule 2020 against Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at the GMS. Here is the complete fixture list.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yankees

There is some excitement surrounding the New York Yankees camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. Yankees who last won the title in 2009, are looking to break the streak this season and have already made the necessary purchases to ensure that the Yankees are on the right track. One major acquisition was that of Gerrit Cole, who was signed by the Yankees for a whopping $324 million, 9-year deal.

Also Read: Tigers' Cabrera Arrives With Something To Prove

Yankees looking forward to seeing Gerrit Cole in spring training action

Fans are excited to see the new man in action and the spring training is a perfect opportunity for the fans to catch a glimpse of Gerrit Cole, while also set their expectations for the season. While Cole is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the New York side to the trophy, the picture will become more evident when the Yankees take the field for Spring training. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.

Also Read: Astros Pitcher Francis Martes Suspended For 162 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

MLB spring training 2020: Yankees kick off spring training against Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees begin their spring training on Saturday, February 22. Brian Cashman’s side will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at the George M Steinbrenner Field before travelling to face Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Gerrit Cole will lock horns in Yankees colours against former MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He will then face against another record-breaking pitcher Stephen Strasburg, when Yankees and Nationals face off on February 26.

Also Read: Céspedes Arrives At Spring Training As Silent As His Bat

Yankees Spring training schedule: Complete fixture list of Yankees' MLB spring training 2020

  • Sat, Feb 22: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays
  • Sun, Feb 23: Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees
  • Mon, Feb 24: New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Tue, Feb 25: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees
  • Wed, Feb 26: New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals           
  • Thu, Feb 27: New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays
  • Fri, Feb 28: Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees              
  • Sat, Feb 29: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers  
  • Sat, Feb 29: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees                                                                                   
  • Sun, Mar 1: Detroit Pistons vs New York Yankees
  • Tue, Mar 3: New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox
  • Wed, Mar 4: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies
  • Thu, Mar 5:  Detroit Tigers  vs New York Yankees
  • Fri, Mar 6: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles          
  • Sat, Mar 7: Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees
  • Sun, Mar 8: New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves              
  • Sun, Mar 8: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees
  • Mon, Mar 9: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees  
  • Tue, Mar 10: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays      
  • Wed, Mar 11: Houston Astros vs New York Yankees        
  • Thu, Mar 12: Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees
  • Fri, Mar 13: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers 
  • Sat, Mar 14: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies
  • Sun, Mar 15: New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins       
  • Sun, Mar 15: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees      
  • Tue, Mar 17: Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees
  • Wed, Mar 18: New York Yankees vs Pittsburg Pirates      
  • Thu, Mar 19: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees 
  • Fri, Mar 20:  New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins
  • Sat, Mar 21: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees       
  • Sun, Mar 22: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers
  • Mon, Mar 23: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees    
  • Tue, Mar 24: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Also Read: Dodgers Infielder Justin Turner SLAMS MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Calls Him 'clueless'

