Yankees MLB Spring Training Schedule 2020: List Of Fixtures Ahead Of Gerrit Cole's Debut

There is some excitement surrounding the New York Yankees camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. Yankees who last won the title in 2009, are looking to break the streak this season and have already made the necessary purchases to ensure that the Yankees are on the right track. One major acquisition was that of Gerrit Cole, who was signed by the Yankees for a whopping $324 million, 9-year deal.

Yankees looking forward to seeing Gerrit Cole in spring training action

Fans are excited to see the new man in action and the spring training is a perfect opportunity for the fans to catch a glimpse of Gerrit Cole, while also set their expectations for the season. While Cole is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the New York side to the trophy, the picture will become more evident when the Yankees take the field for Spring training. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.

MLB spring training 2020: Yankees kick off spring training against Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees begin their spring training on Saturday, February 22. Brian Cashman’s side will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at the George M Steinbrenner Field before travelling to face Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Gerrit Cole will lock horns in Yankees colours against former MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He will then face against another record-breaking pitcher Stephen Strasburg, when Yankees and Nationals face off on February 26.

Yankees Spring training schedule: Complete fixture list of Yankees' MLB spring training 2020

Sat, Feb 22: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Sun, Feb 23: Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees

Mon, Feb 24: New York Yankees vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Tue, Feb 25: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Wed, Feb 26: New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals

Thu, Feb 27: New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays

Fri, Feb 28: Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees

Sat, Feb 29: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers

Sat, Feb 29: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Sun, Mar 1: Detroit Pistons vs New York Yankees

Tue, Mar 3: New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox

Wed, Mar 4: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies

Thu, Mar 5: Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees

Fri, Mar 6: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

Sat, Mar 7: Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees

Sun, Mar 8: New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves

Sun, Mar 8: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees

Mon, Mar 9: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees

Tue, Mar 10: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Wed, Mar 11: Houston Astros vs New York Yankees

Thu, Mar 12: Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees

Fri, Mar 13: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers

Sat, Mar 14: New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sun, Mar 15: New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins

Sun, Mar 15: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Tue, Mar 17: Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees

Wed, Mar 18: New York Yankees vs Pittsburg Pirates

Thu, Mar 19: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees

Fri, Mar 20: New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins

Sat, Mar 21: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Sun, Mar 22: New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers

Mon, Mar 23: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Tue, Mar 24: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

