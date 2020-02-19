Yankees MLB Spring Training Schedule 2020: List Of Fixtures Ahead Of Gerrit Cole's Debut

There is some excitement surrounding the New York Yankees camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. Yankees who last won the title in 2009, are looking to break the streak this season and have already made the necessary purchases to ensure that the Yankees are on the right track. One major acquisition was that of Gerrit Cole, who was signed by the Yankees for a whopping $324 million, 9-year deal.
Fans are excited to see the new man in action and the spring training is a perfect opportunity for the fans to catch a glimpse of Gerrit Cole, while also set their expectations for the season. While Cole is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the New York side to the trophy, the picture will become more evident when the Yankees take the field for Spring training. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.
Just a taste. @GerritCole45 pic.twitter.com/df5U4BeUC5— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 16, 2020
The Yankees begin their spring training on Saturday, February 22. Brian Cashman’s side will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at the George M Steinbrenner Field before travelling to face Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Gerrit Cole will lock horns in Yankees colours against former MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He will then face against another record-breaking pitcher Stephen Strasburg, when Yankees and Nationals face off on February 26.
