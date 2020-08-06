Yankees Vs Phillies Prediction, Live Stream Details, H2H Record, MLB Live

The New York Yankees will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the deciding game of their three-match MLB series on Thursday, August 6. With the season reduced to 60 games from the usual 162-game season, the MLB schedule for this season will see a franchise play 10 games against each of their divisional opponents in three series, with an odd number of home games against each opponent. Here's a look at the Yankees vs Phillies live stream details, Yankees vs Phillies prediction, and the overall Yankees vs Phillies H2H record.

Also Read: Darvish Pitches Cubs Past Royals 6-1 For 6th Straight Win

MLB live: Yankees vs Phillies prediction and preview

The Yankees, followed by the arrival of Gerrit Cole in the offseason have been in fine form so far in the MLB restart, and are at the top of the American League East standings, with nine wins. The Phillies, on the other hand, have been disappointing so far, and find themselves at the bottom of the National League West standings with just two wins. The Yankees vs Phillies series is currently tied at 1-1, with Phillies winning the opening encounter 11-7 at the Citizens Bank Park, before succumbing to a 1-3 defeat.

Ended the day on a high note. pic.twitter.com/JV84Pk9HPV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 6, 2020

Yankees vs Phillies prediction: Yankees vs Phillies H2H record

In the last five Yankees vs Phillies H2H games, the Yankees boast of a 3-2 record. In a four-game Spring Training in March, the Yankees coasted to a 3-1 win and enter the clash as favourites. The Phillies have registered only four wins in their last 15 clashes with the Yankees, with the most recent one coming in the first of their doubleheader matches on Wednesday.

Also Read: Houser Strong, Brewers Stop White Sox 6-game Win Streak, 1-0

Yankees vs Phillies prediction: Predicted line-ups for series decider

Phillies: Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, J.T Realmuto, Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura, Jay Bruce, Scott Kingery, Roman Quinn, Zack Wheeler

Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, J.T Realmuto, Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura, Jay Bruce, Scott Kingery, Roman Quinn, Zack Wheeler Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit, Brett Gardner, Gio Urshela, Jordan Montgomery

Yankees vs Phillies prediction: Yankees vs Phillies live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch MLB live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 PM ET / 3:05 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the Yankees vs Phillies game on BT Sport 1 on Thursday Night 11:05 PM GMT. For viewers in Canada, the Yankees vs Phillies live telecast will be available on TSN4.

Also Read: Ryu, 'pen Team On 2-hitter, Blue Jays Beat Depleted Braves

Fans across the world can watch the Yankees vs Phillies live stream and the other games on the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Yankees vs Phillies live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). The game begins at 3:35 AM IST in India on Friday, August 7.

Also Read: Surprising First-place Marlins Stay Hot, Sweep Orioles

Yankees vs Phillies live stream details: Yankees vs Phillies prediction

Our Yankees vs Phillies prediction is that the Yankees will continue their impressive run of dominance over the Phillies. While Phillies stars Didi Gregorius, Zack Wheeler and Bryce Harper are likely to put up a fight, the Yankees' overall strength is likely to make the difference in the series decider. Aaron Judge has been in fine form this season for the Yankees and stopping him will be key for the Phillies if they hope to secure a win on Thursday.

(Image Credit: Phillies, New York Yankees Instagram)