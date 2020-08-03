Yoenis Cespedes Missing: Mets Star Opts Out Of 2020 Season Due To Coronavirus Scare

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is the latest MLB player to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cespedes, who had been struggling with injuries for the past few seasons, was given an off-day from training after he struggled to have an impact during the opening four games. The 30-year-old was the talk of the town on Sunday after he left the team's hotel unannounced and failed to report to the stadium ahead of the Braves game.

What happened to Yoenis Cespedes?

The relationship between Yoenis Cespedes and the New York Mets hit a new low after the Cuban star failed to report to the stadium for the Braves game. The team issued a statement on Sunday, acknowledging the 'Yoenis Cespedes missing rumours'. The statement noted the 34-year-old failed to report to the ballpark and did not reach out to the management with a suitable explanation for his absence. The statement from Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen also noted that the team had been unsuccessful in their attempts to contact the player.

BREAKING: The Mets don't know where Yoenis Cespedes is.



Team statement: "As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 2, 2020

While media speculation suggests Cespedes' health might be at risk due to COVID-19, Van Wagenen confirmed after the game that the batter opted out of the season due to the pandemic. "We will support him (Cespedes) in that decision. It was surprising, without question," Van Wagenen said during a conference call on Sunday. The Mets GM added that team security found out Cespedes had left the hotel with his belongings before the confirmation came.

The Mets limped to their seventh defeat of the campaign after losing 4-0 to the Braves (7-3). A dismal batting performance was the main talking point as the Mets failed to get on the scoreboard. Luis Rojas' side are now 2-0 down in series against the Braves with only one game to go. The sides will meet again on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

As for Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets star is among several MLB players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the scare of a potential outbreak within the league. Per reports, eighteen Marlins players and several members of St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for the virus. MLB has already been forced to postpone/reschedule several games due to the same.

Cespedes Mets career

Injuries have curtailed the Cuban's progress with the Mets. The 2020 season is the last year of his reported four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets. Having joined the franchise from Detroit Tigers in 2015, Cespedes hit 17 home runs in his debut campaign, leading the Mets to a World Series appearance. He was also selected to the All-Star game that season. Cespedes has 165 career homers to his name with a batting average of .273.

(Image Credits: AP)