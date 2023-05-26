'You Sent Leclerc To Mercedes': Ferrari Boss On Rumors About Offering Hamilton A Contract

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseus turned down the rumors about Ferrari offering Lewis Hamilton a contract worth £40m to drive for them next season. The seven-time Formula One world champion’s ongoing contract with Mercedes would conclude at the end of the F1 2023 season. Heading into the Monaco GP this weekend, the rumors about Ferrari’s reported offer to Hamilton were one of the most enormous talking points for the paddock.

As reported by Sky Sports, Fred Vasseur jokingly said, “As a joke, I could say that two weeks ago you were sending Sainz to Audi, one week ago you sent Leclerc to Mercedes - now I am alone”. The 54-year-old then revealed that neither they commit any contract offer to the British driver nor they plan to do so. Although he admitted every team on the F1 grid would like to have Lewis Hamilton driving for them, he asserted that there are no ongoing discussions with the 38-year-old.

ALSO READ | Alonso-Honda Reunion On Cards? Memories Of Daunting F1 Past Takes Over Racing World

"The last 20 years I discussed almost every single weekend with Hamilton"

“If I discuss with Hamilton, the last 20 years I discussed almost every single weekend with Hamilton, I don't want to have to stop to discuss with him because you are chasing me,” the Ferrari boss added. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at media day ahead of the Monaco GP 2023, the seven-time world champion driver also poured cold water on the suggestions that he is looking for a move out of Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton turns down speculations about Ferrari move

As per Planet F1, Hamilton labeled the reports as mere speculation and revealed he is eyeing to finalize a new deal with Mercedes. “I think naturally, when you're in contract negotiations, there's always going to be speculation. I think, ultimately, unless you hear from me, then that's all it is,” he said. “My team is working closely behind the scenes with Toto. We're almost at the end of having a contract ready,” Hamilton added.

ALSO READ | Mercedes Sidepods Images Stir Frenzy Amid Chats On Hamilton Getting £40m Ferrari Contract

Mercedes have struggled to fight for spots at the top of the grid ever since Hamilton lost out on an eighth world title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in 2021. On being asked if the speed of the car had any influence on his contract talks, he said they are still a championship-winning team. “It's just we've had the wrong car. There have been some decisions that have been made over the past two years that have not been ideal, and we're working our way through that,” he further explained.