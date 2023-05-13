Shakira Enjoys Boat Ride With Lewis Hamilton After Being Spotted With Tom Cruise

Shakira was spotted having a good time with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton as they hopped on a sunny boat ride in Miami. Several pictures of the two celebs have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the pictures, the Whenever Wherever singer could be seen sporting a fringed lavender-coloured dress. Meanwhile, Hamilton wore a white cap teamed with sunglasses, shorts, and a black sleeveless T-shirt showcasing his tattoos.

Not just the boat ride photos, but a video of Shakira and Hamilton enjoying each other's company at a popular restaurant in Miami has also gone viral. The two were spotted socialising among friends. Hamilton was in Miami as he competed in the Grand Prix on May 7. Check their photos and videos below.

shakira en el restaurante Cipriani en Miami conociendo a Lewis Hamilton del equipo Mercedes (7 de mayo) #shakira pic.twitter.com/LofdrJeqVj — Shakira-Barranquilla (España)🤖 (@sweetycary) May 8, 2023

i dont know who i want to be more. shakira, holding lewis hamilton's hand, or lewis hamilton, holding shakira's hand



Nevermind im going to be the boat. I SHIP BOTH OF YOU GOOD LUCK AND PLEASE BE IN LOVEEEE pic.twitter.com/ac3jdnUmCl — Fio (@pheeonaa_) May 11, 2023

Shakira and Tom Cruise at Miami Grand Prix

Shakira was recently linked with Tom Cruise after they were spotted at the Miami Grand Prix together. As per reports, the Mission Impossible actor even showed interest in the pop star following their meeting. In 2022, Shakira parted ways with her husband Gerard Pique and accused him of infidelity. Following her split, she left Barcelona and shared her feeling with fans through an Instagram post.

She wrote, "I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability—the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends, and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for their happiness. Thanks to all who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience, who always covered me with love and loyalty. For you only see you later, and as my father has said so many times, see you in the curves."

Even though Shakira has been linked to several people, it is presumed that she is single. Currently, the singer is living in a luxurious mansion in Miami. She has started a new life there with her kids Sasha and Milan.