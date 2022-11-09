A Look At Team India's Past Record At Adelaide Oval Ahead Of Huge T20 World Cup Semi-final

After winning their group with four wins and just one defeat, Team India are all set to face England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two of the top cricketing nations in the world, here is a look at the Men in Blue's past record at this venue.

Team India's past record at Adelaide Oval

Team India have so far just played two T20Is at the Adelaide Oval, with one of those matches taking place earlier in the World Cup. The Men in Blue first played at this venue back in 2016 when they registered an emphatic 37-run win against hosts Australia thanks to an outstanding knock from then-captain Virat Kohli.

The 34-year-old smacked an unbeaten 90 runs off just 55 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and two sixes, to help Team India post a total of 188 runs for the loss of three wickets. In reply, Australia could only manage 151 runs with Jasprit Bumrah leading Team India's bowling charge with outstanding figures of 3/23 on his T20I debut.

As for Team India's second match at the Adelaide Oval, it came earlier in this edition of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. On that occasion, the Men in Blue registered a nail-biting five-run win after the D/L method was enforced. Virat Kohli was once again the player of the match on that occasion as he smacked an unbeaten 64 runs off 44 deliveries, an inning that included eight fours and a six.

Kohli's inning helped Team India put up a strong total of 184 runs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, Bangladesh got off to an outstanding start before rain disrupted their momentum. Opener Liton Das was off to a blistering start as he smashed 60 runs off just 27 balls, an inning that included seven fours and three sixes.

However, shortly after Das was dismissed via a run out by KL Rahul, the wickets of Bangladesh fell like a pack of cards. Requiring 151 runs to win in 16 overs with the D/L method enforced, Bangladesh were reduced to 145 runs for the loss of six wickets, giving Team India a nail-biting five-run victory.

Team India will now hope that they can maintain their 100% T20I record at the Adelaide Oval when they face England in the second semi-final on Thursday. The winner of the India vs England clash will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.