A Look At Virat Kohli's Whopping Stats At Adelaide Oval Ahead Of India Vs Bangladesh Clash

Team India are all set to face Bangladesh on November 2 with a win set to move them one step closer to guaranteeing a place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semis. With former Indian captain Virat Kohli the man in form so far with 156 runs after just three matches, the spotlight will once again be on him. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh clash at the Adelaide Oval, here is a look at the 33-year-old's staggering record at this venue.

Virat Kohli's record at Adelaide Oval

With over 24,200 runs across all international formats at a stunning average of 53.84, it is fair to say that Virat Kohli has managed to score runs across most venues in his career. However, if there are few grounds where the 33-year-old's record is staggering, then the Adelaide Oval is certainly one of them.

Kohli not only smacked his first Test century at this venue in 2012 but also scored a hundred in both innings on the day of his Test captaincy in 2014. A year later he smacked a fantastic 107 runs against Pakistan in an ODI World Cup game before notching up another unbeaten 90 runs against Australia in a T20I in 2016. And Kohli's dominance at this venue just does not end there, as he also smashed 104 runs in an ODI against Australia in 2019 before scoring 39 runs in a pink ball Test the year after.

Considering Kohli's brilliant record at this venue, Team India fans will hope that the 33-year-old can produce another masterclass performance against Bangladesh on November 2. While a win against Bangladesh will not be enough to guarantee the Men in Blue a T20 World Cup semi-final spot, it will definitely move them one step closer.

As things stand in Group 2 of the points table, Team India are currently in second place with four points and a net run rate of 0.844. They are currently level on points with third-placed Bangladesh, who have an NRR of -1.533. If the Men in Blue were to beat Bangladesh, they would only need another win in their final game against Zimbabwe to guarantee a semi-final spot.