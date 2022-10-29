Australia's Big Bash League Joins The Fun Of Trolling Pakistan After Zimbabwe Loss

Following Pakistan’s humiliating defeat to Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Australia’s Big Bash League’s (BBL’s) official social media handle has also joined in the fun. Despite setting a target of just 132 runs, Zimbabwe bowled exceptionally well to restrict Pakistan to 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

BBL mocks Pakistan after loss against Zimbabwe

As seen in the post below, Australia's Big Bash League joined the troll bandwagon after Pakistan's humiliating T20 World Cup 2022 defeat against Zimbabwe. Taking to their official Twitter account, BBL simply wrote 'Pak Bean.' 'Pak Bean' was one of the top trends all across social media even before the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match began after the latter's cricketing fans called for revenge against the men in green after fake 'Mr Bean' was sent to their country at a local event.

Pak Bean. — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 28, 2022

Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif gained immense popularity during his time in Zimbabwe because of his startling resemblance to British icon Rowan Atkinson, who played Mr Bean. In 2016, Pakistan sent Asif to perform at the Harare Agricultural Show, a time when the Zimbabwe audience perceived him to be the real Mr Bean. Because of the false perception, Asif received a grand welcome at most of his shows and was also paid for the same.

The Mr Bean row gained even more traction after the two countries' presidents also joined in the discussion. After congratulating his side for an incredible victory, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa hilariously asked Pakistan to send the real Mr Bean. Soon after, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also replied to the Zimbabwe President's post.

T20 World Cup 2022 points table update

As things stand in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table, Zimbabwe’s outstanding win over Pakistan has helped them jump up to third place with three points after two games. With the Crag Ervine-led side getting a fortunate draw against South Africa in their opener, they are very much in the semi-final hunt.

On the other hand, the situation looks bleak for Pakistan after two consecutive nail-biting defeats to India and Zimbabwe. The Babar Azam-led side is currently in fifth place in the T20 World Cup 2022 points table and are yet to get their first points on board after two games.