Chahal's Signature Pose During India Vs Netherlands Baffles Twitter, Triggers Meme Fest

The Indian cricket team clashed against the Netherlands with an unchanged squad after defeating Pakistan in the opening Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia. This meant India’s top wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had to miss out on another game and wait for his chance to feature in the playing XI. However, Chahal still managed to make headlines for a hilarious reason.

The 32-year-old was spotted resting in the pose that has become symbolic of the cricketer. Chahal first went viral with the pose in 2019, during India’s match against neighbours Sri Lanka. He later recreated the pose after taking a hat trick for Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fans flooded Twitter with epic memes as soon as the picture of Chahal’s signature pose went viral on social media on Thursday.

Asking for that opening spot, God Yuzi🛐 — Clashwitharka (@ARKA0432) October 27, 2022

" Match nhi khel rha hu to kya hua , scene m to mai hi rahunga " - Yuzi chahal — Aditya hari garg (@Adityaharigarg) October 27, 2022

What else happened in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday?

Meanwhile, India went on to defeat Netherlands by 56 runs to pick successive victories at the T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier on October 23, India kicked off their Super 12 campaign in the tournament with a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. While India maintained their top position in the Group 2 points table, Pakistan suffered a one-run defeat to Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, South Africa claimed a massive 104-run win against Bangladesh in the Group 2 match. The Proteas squad reached 205/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Rillie Rossouw's century and Quinton de Kock's 63 off 38. Anrich Nortje led South Africa's bowling attack with figures of 4/10 in 3.3 overs.

Coming back to the India vs Netherlands match, India skipper Rohit Sharma hit 53 runs in 39 balls, while KL Rahul had another disappointing outing. Virat Kohli yet again emerged as the top run-scorer for India with a 62* off 44, while Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match trophy for his 51* off 25. India defended their target of 180 runs, as the bowling lineup contributed with a combined effort.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with the best figures of 2/9 in three overs, while Axar Patel took 2/18 in four overs. While Mohammed Shami grabbed a wicket, Arshdeep Singh and Ravichandra Ashwin also contributed with two wickets each. India will now face South Africa in their next Super 12 match on October 30.