'Bye Bye' & 'mauka Mauka' Trend On Social Media As Pakistan Nears T20 World Cup 2022 Exit

Despite Team India's defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, most fans rejoiced on social media as the Men in Blue's loss meant that Pakistan neared the exit door of the tournament. With India losing to the Proteas, the Men in Green will not only need to win their remaining two games against South Africa and Bangladesh but will also need to hope that results elsewhere go their way if they are to have any chance of progressing further in the competition.

'Bye-bye' trends as Pakistan nears T20 World Cup exit

'Bye-bye' has become a top trend on social media after South Africa won the clash against Team India by five wickets, thereby worsening Pakistan's chances of progressing in the T20 World Cup. As things stand in the points table, the Babar Azam-led side are currently in fifth with just two points after three games, two points behind India and three points behind South Africa. Moreover, with Pakistan set to face South Africa and Bangladesh in their final two games, it does not get any easier for them.

Bye bye pakistan from t20 world cup pic.twitter.com/BfqrIsjmMW — anujkumar (@anujkum03824904) October 30, 2022

Bye Bye Pakistan 🛫

See You In 2024 Cz Next Year To Aap Log India Nahi Aa Rahe Ho Na 😂🤣

VC:- @thebharatarmy #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22 #TeamPakistan pic.twitter.com/8csU2KMcZP — تس 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai) October 30, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan for winning tickets of karachi airport.



Bye Bye Pakistan

See you next year BETA

#T20WorldCup #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/l4KQ5Mu04O — Virat Singh (@virat__1817) October 30, 2022

Just got to know pakistan has successfully qualified for Karachi airport.

Bye Bye pakistani Team😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fybKKaEMjs — DHARMVIR SINGH (@dharmvirhnpnews) October 30, 2022

Pax bahar ho gaya 😂( mauka mauka rewinds😂) #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/KveRUKQZep — Rishabh Kumar (@rrishabk) October 30, 2022

India vs South Africa: Proteas win by 5 wickets to go top

Suryakumar Yadav played the best knock of his short international career but South Africa exposed India’s inadequacies against extreme pace and bounce to win a low-scoring thriller by five wickets in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. While Surya’s 68 off 40 balls will easily qualify as one of the most accomplished knocks in adverse conditions, India’s defence of a below-par total of 133 runs for the loss of nine wickets was always going to be a challenge.

While Arshdeep Singh, the lion-hearted left-arm pacer, did bowl another dream first spell, Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) and David Miller (59 not out off 46 balls), who is one of the best T20 finishers in the game, ensured that the target was achieved in 19.4 overs.

(Inputs from PTI)