Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday played one of the best innings of his career as he helped India win their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Thanks to Kohli's outstanding knock, India defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets to climb to the top of the points table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. After Kohli finished the tricky run chase for India, Indian players stormed the field to give hugs and kisses to the legendary batter. Among those who entered the ground was Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who lifted Kohli in a giant bear hug to celebrate the win and appreciate his contribution.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India. They put Pakistan under pressure from the word go.

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock.

