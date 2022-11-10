'Feel For Virat Kohli', Say Fans After Team India Suffers Heartbreaking T20 World Cup Exit

Even though former Team India captain Virat Kohli produced yet another masterclass performance at this year's T20 World Cup, his efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue failed to win the trophy. India was knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals following their dismal performance against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led side set a target of 169 runs, which was comfortably chased down by England, who won by 10 wickets and with four overs to spare. Despite India's poor performance, one individual who shined yet again was Kohli, who smacked his fourth fifty of the T20 World Cup 2022.

With Kohli once again ending up on the losing side despite putting up some outstanding performances himself, netizens expressed their support for the 34-year-old, stating that he did not deserve to return empty-handed.

Fans believe Virat Kohli deserves a trophy

Virat Kohli deserved better ending in all these tournaments.

Cricket is cruel and unfair sometimes 💔 pic.twitter.com/tiUUXQ1Y4E — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 10, 2022

Virat kohli top scorer in last 3 t20 wrold cups

This guy deserves a trophy for carrying this indian team 💔😞 pic.twitter.com/1WwH8fAqXe — M. (@IconicKohIi) November 10, 2022

Feeling sorry for this man,He didn't deserve this humiliation,gave more than 200% of his hardwork & sweat,carried entire batting on his shoulder single handedly throughout the world cup,We deserved to win,HE DESERVED TO WIN THE CUP🙏Thank u for everything @imVkohli 🙏#captaincy pic.twitter.com/l5GDmsZmGv — Keshav.Reddy (@keshavreddy1718) November 10, 2022

2014 - 2016 - 2022.



- The heartbreak continues for team India and Virat Kohli, even after dominating the tournament. pic.twitter.com/9YfPQOLpJb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

Feel for Virat Kohli. He gives everything in this T20 World Cup and now result lost in Semifinal. He scored 296 runs with 98+ average, 4 fifties, 2 MOM awards and magical 82*. This guy deserves Trophy but once again India lost in semi. Nevertheless Virat, you Played Amazing. pic.twitter.com/4kKFkhiErz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 10, 2022

Feeling extremely bad only for this man. Virat Kohli deserve atleast a World cup 😩💔#INDvsENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YB0xFeHb0f — Riya (@are_yrr_riya) November 10, 2022

Kohli continues to break records but fails to win dream T20 World Cup

Even though Virat Kohli continues to break records and produce one masterclass performance after another, it still may seem that he has nothing to show for it, with Team India failing to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 title. The 34-year-old is currently the highest scorer of the tournament with 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66. Additionally, Kohli has also won two player of the match awards and scored four fifty-plus scores.

And that is not it, as the former Team India captain also ended his T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with yet another fifty and registered another record in the process. He scored 50 runs off 40 deliveries against England to bring up 4,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Kohli produced such incredible performances with the bat despite being under huge pressure coming into this tournament. The 34-year-old had faced severe criticism for his inconsistent performances at the start of 2022. However, that all changed following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli not only brought up his first international century in more than three years against Afghanistan but also produced some of his best performances in T20Is. Despite a relatively slow start to the year with the bat, Kohli ended the year with 781 runs in 20 innings at a staggering average of 55.78.