Finn Allen Goes Bonkers In Startling T20 World Cup Assault, Fans Draw 'McCullum' Analogy

Australia and New Zealand are currently locking horns against each other in the first match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against the Kiwis at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. New Zealand opener Finn Allen, playing his first ICC tournament, made a strong statement as he scored a quickfire 42 off just 16 balls to immediately put the defending champions under pressure.

Allen, who opened the batting alongside Devon Conway, smashed five boundaries and three sixes in his blistering 42-run knock. He scored with an impressive strike rate of 262.50. Allen started attacking Australian bowlers from the word go as he hit 14 runs in the first over off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Allen continued his onslaught, scoring 20 runs in the next two overs, including 17 off Pat Cummins's bowling. The right-handed batter was eventually brought down by Josh Hazlewood, who bowled a perfect yorker to send him back to the pavilion.

Netizens are lauding Allen for his impressive batting against Australia in the first Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup. Social media users even found striking similarities between Allen and former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, who was known for playing the same explosive brand of cricket at the top of the order for the Kiwis.

Finn Allen! Writing a different script to this game. Brilliant hitting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2022

Finn Allen is off to a start here. Looks like he is playing EA sports here!#NZvAUS #AUSvNZ — A. (@M_Ahmad07) October 22, 2022

Fair to say Finn Allen came out all guns blazing! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5WVU8bkfL5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2022

Finn Allen doing what McCullum dreamed of doing that day — Dave (@CricketDave27) October 22, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand are currently batting at 90/1 in 9 overs with Conway and Kane Williamson still intact in the middle. While Conway has scored 37 off 24 balls at the time of writing, Williamson is unbeaten at 10 off 14 balls. Australia are struggling to contain runs with all their bowlers conceding at an economy rate of more than 8. Here is the playing XI for both Australia and New Zealand for their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Australia vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

