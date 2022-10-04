ICC Confirms Names Of 16 Umpires For T20 World Cup 2022, One Indian Also In The List

As the excitement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 continues to get higher and higher as the start day nears, the ICC has announced the names of the 16 umpires that would officiate in the mega tournament. The experienced list of umpires also includes one Indian.

ICC reveals T20 World Cup umpires & referees

Including the match referees, the ICC has revealed the names of the 20 match officials that would officiate in the first round and the Super 12 stages of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Their media release added that the selection of umpires and match referees for the semi-finals and the finals would be announced in due course.

The list of 16 umpires, who also officiated the World Cup in 2021, includes some experienced names such as Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus. Among all the names, Erasmus, Rodney Tucker and Aleem Dar are all set to officiate in their seventh ICC World Cup.

Meanwhile, the full list of T20 World Cup umpires and match referees is given below:

Match referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Rodney Tucker

'This group is the very best': ICC's senior manager

After revealing all the names of the T20 World Cup umpires and match referees, ICC's senior manager, Adrian Griffith, explained why the chosen officials are the very best. "We are delighted to announce the match officials who will be officiating at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This group are the very best from around the world and whilst it is a very challenging job with the eyes of the cricketing community focused on every decision, we know they will do an outstanding job and wish them the very best of luck."

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to commence on Sunday, October 16, with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first clash.