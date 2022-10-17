ICC T20 World Cup 2022: A Look At The 5 T20I World Records Held By Indian Players

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is currently taking place in Australia, where a total of 16 teams are competing in the tournament for the ultimate title in the format. Let's take a look at the five T20 World Cup records held by Indian players, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh - Fastest fifty in Men's T20 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for scoring the fastest half-century in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Yuvraj registered the feat during a match against England in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling to bring up his half-century off just 12 balls.

Harbhajan Singh - Most maiden overs bowled in Men's T20 World Cup

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh holds the record for bowling the most maiden overs in Men's T20 World Cup overall. Harbhajan has four maiden overs in the four T20 World Cups that he has played for India. He was part of the Indian squad in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012 editions of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma - Played in all editions of Men's T20 World Cup

The current Indian captain Rohit Sharma is the only player in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup to have played at least one match in all editions of the competition. Rohit has played a total of 33 matches in the T20 World Cup dating back to 2007. If he plays three or more matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament, he will surpass Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan to become the player with the most matches in T20 World Cup history.

Virat Kohli - Most runs scored in a single edition of Men's T20 World Cup

Former India captain Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of runs in a single edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. Kohli achieved the feat in 2014 when he scored 319 runs in six matches. Kohli also holds the record for scoring the most number of half-centuries in the history of the tournament with 10 fifties in 21 matches.

MS Dhoni - Most editions as captain in Men's T20 World Cup

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record for captaining a side in most editions of the Men's T20 World Cup. Dhoni led India in six editions of the T20 World Cup, which is the most by any player in the history of the tournament. Dhoni captained India in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016 editions of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Image: ICC

