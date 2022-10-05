'India, England, Australia': Aussie Legend Michael Bevan's Picks To Win T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian all-rounder Michael Bevan has named his favourite teams that he feels have the best chance to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bevan, while speaking to SkySports, named India, England, and Australia as his favourites to win the marquee ICC event in November. Bevan stated that India and England are currently the picks of the teams to win the World Cup but also gave Australia a chance to defend their title citing their amazing talent pool and the home team advantage.

"I reckon I would have to say India, England, and Australia. I think that the pick of the teams at the moment are probably India and England. But Australia have some amazing players, some super talented players and, when it clicks for them, it clicks and they are plenty good enough to take off (win) consecutive World Cups. And, given the home ground advantage (for Australia), it should help a little bit as well. I think they would have to be my top three at this stage," Bevan told SkySports.

India in red-hot form

India are currently in good form in the shortest format of the game having recently won two back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Earlier, the Men in Blue defeated West Indies and England in their own backyards, while they also crushed Ireland 2-0 in their maiden bilateral series in years. The Rohit Sharma-led side is a pretty good team on paper but they will have to prove their worth on the bouncy Australian pitches to win the World Cup.

India's injury concerns

The Indian team had entered last year's World Cup as favourites too but they were knocked out of the group stage after going down against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand. India will look to better its performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament, however, a couple of injury setbacks have lowered their chances to make a significant impact. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the competition due to injury concerns.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

