India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final After Netherlands Defeat South Africa By 13 Runs

Minnows Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup with a stunning 13-run win as the Proteas yet again chocked in a big ICC tournament, in Adelaide on Sunday.

Netherlands dished out a collective batting effort to post a decent 158 for four after being invited to bat and then restricted the Proteas to 145 for eight for their biggest victory in world cricket.

It was Dutch side's first win against South Africa across any format.

South Africa's defeat secured India's passage into the semifinals. India have a match to play against Zimbabwe later today in Melbourne.

Netherlands' win has converted the next match between Pakistan and Bangladesh into a virtual knock-out as the winning team will make it to the knockout stage from Group 2 along with India.

It was Netherlands second win in the Super 12 stage, having defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets earlier.

Chasing a competitive 159, South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma (20) and Quinton de Kock (13) early.

Rilee Rossouw (25) got a start before becoming Brandon Glover's (3/9) first victim as South Africa slipped to 64 for three.

Aiden Markram (17) and David Miller (17) then added 26 runs for the fourth wicket before three quick wickets, including two in one over from Glover, spoilt South Africa's chances.

Markram was dismissed by Fred Klassen in the 13th over as Stephan Myburgh took an excellent catch at short cover.

Glover then dismissed dangerous Miller and Wayne Parnell in a span of three balls to dent South Africa's chances as they slumped to 113 for six.

From thereon, it was a herculean task for the likes of Heinrich Klassen and Keshav Maharav to take the side past the finish line as South Africa fell short by 13 runs.

Earlier, Stephan Myburgh (37 off 30) and Max O'Dowd (29) gave the Dutch team a good start, sharing 58 runs for the opening wicket.

Besides the duo, Tom Cooper (35 off 19) and Colin Ackermann (41 not out off 26) scored quick runs to help Netherlands get past the 150-run mark.

Ackermann's innings was laced with three boundaries and two huge sixes, while Cooper struck two fours and as many hits over the fence.

Leaving aside Anrich Nortje (1/10), none of the South African fast bowlers could inflict any damage on Netherlands with Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi all going for runs.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/27) picked up two wickets for the Proteas, while Markram (1/16) accounted for one batter.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)