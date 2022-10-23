Team India registered an outstanding victory over Pakistan as they chased down the target of 160 runs on the final ball, in what turned out to be an outstanding nail-biting encounter between two of the greatest rivals. Former India captain Virat Kohli scored 82 runs off just 53 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries to get India over the line.

India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue register brilliant win

After a brilliant bowling performance by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya in the first innings, Team India struggled to chase down the target but eventually got to it, with former skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stabilizing their innings after the early loss of wickets. After being at 31 for the loss of four wickets, Kohli and Pandya made an outstanding 113-run partnership- for the fifth wicket to help India register their first victory of their T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.

The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reeling at 31/4 at one stage.

Sent in to bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/30 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 159/8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Shan Masood 52 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Hardik Pandya 3/30).

India: 160 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36).

(with PTI inputs)