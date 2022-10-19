India Vs New Zealand: Will Pant Return To Playing XI For Final T20 WC Warm-up Fixture?

India defeated Australia by six runs in their warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 17. India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was one of the notable omissions from India’s squad in the match as Dinesh Karthik donned the wicket-keeping gloves. Heading into India’s warm-up match against New Zealand, Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the playing XI is one of the biggest talking points for India.

Pant played as an opener for India in the team’s warm-fixtures against Western Australia earlier this month and returned with dismal performances. In the first game against Western Australia, Pant scored 9 runs off 16 balls and followed it up with a knock of 9 runs in 11 balls in the second game. Captain Rohit Sharma might give Rishabh Pant a chance to revive his batting form before India kick off its Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Has Rishabh Pant suffered an injury?

While Karthik was the third-highest run scorer for India against Australia on Monday with a knock of 20 runs off 14 balls, Rishabh might handle the wicketkeeping duties on Wednesday. However, a recent viral picture of the wicketkeeper suggested an injury scare for the player. During the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture between India and Australia Pant was spotted with heavy strapping and an ice pack on his right knee.

Rishabh Pant has scored runs at an average of 26.00 in 2022

However, there is no official confirmation about the injury till now and Pant is expected to take the field against New Zealand. A look at the T20I stats of Rishabh highlights the player’s recent struggles with his bat. In the last 10 T20I games that he has featured in, Pant scored the highest knock of 44 runs against West Indies in August. He has scored 38 T20I runs in 21 games this year at an average of 26.00 and 136.84.

Team India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami

India’s full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed ShamiICC