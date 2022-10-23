Last Updated:

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Virat Kohli Helps India Win By 4 Wkts

Follow republicworld.com for all the live score and updates for India vs Pakistan match taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

Vishal Tiwari
17:24 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli helps India win by 4 wickets

Virat Kohli has helped India win their opening match against Pakistan by 4 wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls. 
 

17:24 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Dinesh Karthik goes, India need 2 runs in 1 ball

Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings. India still need 2 runs off 1 ball. 

17:17 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli hits Nawaz for a six to take India on brink of a win

Virat Kohli smashed a huge six off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to take India closer to a win against Pakistan. India need 6 off 3 balls. 

17:14 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya goes for 40 off 37 balls

Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 40 off 37 balls. India now need 16 off just 5 balls to win the match. 

17:11 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Kohli scores back-to-back sixes

Virat Kohli takes India closer to victory with two back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over. 

17:06 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli reaches yet another milestone

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with his 24th fifty in the ICC tournament. Kohli scored another fifty on Sunday to go past Tendulkar in the list of players with the most 50-plus scores in the history of ICC tournaments. 

16:58 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Pakistan restrict India's run flow

Pakistan has restricted India's run flow by bowling back-to-back good overs. Indian batters have been forced to score in just singles and doubles. 

16:38 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli joins Hardik in six-hitting party

Kohli smashed Mohammad Nawaz for a maximum to join Hardik Pandya in the six-hitting party. India are 64-4 in 12 overs. 

16:35 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Hardik hits first six of India's innings

Hardik Pandya smashed one over the midwicket boundary to register the first six of the Indian innings. India are batting at 60-4 in 11.3 overs. 

16:26 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: India 45-4 in 10 overs

India are batting at 45-4 in 10 overs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle. While Kohli is still intact at 12 off 21 balls, Pandya is batting at 7 off 11 balls. 

16:14 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Axar Patel run out, India in deep trouble

Axar Patel has been run out after a miscommunication with Virat Kohli at the other end. India are four wickets down. 

16:06 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav goes for 15 off 10 balls

Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Haris Rauf for 15 off 10 balls. India are in deep trouble having lost three wickets in the powerplay. 

15:55 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma goes for 4 off 7 balls

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Haris Rauf for 4 off 7 balls. iftikhar Ahmad took an amazing catching at skips to send Rohit back to the pavilion. India are 10-2 in 3.2 overs. 

15:49 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: KL Rahul goes for 4 off 8 balls

KL Rahul has been dismissed by Naseem Shah for 4 off 8 balls. Coming to bowl the second over, Shah bowled a good length delivery to get an inside-edge from Rahul.  

15:45 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open the batting for India

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. 

15:37 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya picks three wickets to his name

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also picked a three-wicket haul in the game as he dismissed Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz. 

15:33 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh picks three-wicket haul on World Cup debut

Arshdeep Singh picked a three-wicket haul on his World Cup debut for India. He dismissed Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Asif Ali. 

15:28 IST, October 23rd 2022
IND vs PAK: Pakistan score 159/8 in 20 overs

Babar Azam-led Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad scored a half-century each for their side to help them go past 150 runs.  

