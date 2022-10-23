Quick links:
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Virat Kohli has helped India win their opening match against Pakistan by 4 wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls.
Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings. India still need 2 runs off 1 ball.
Virat Kohli smashed a huge six off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to take India closer to a win against Pakistan. India need 6 off 3 balls.
Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 40 off 37 balls. India now need 16 off just 5 balls to win the match.
Virat Kohli takes India closer to victory with two back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over.
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with his 24th fifty in the ICC tournament. Kohli scored another fifty on Sunday to go past Tendulkar in the list of players with the most 50-plus scores in the history of ICC tournaments.
Pakistan has restricted India's run flow by bowling back-to-back good overs. Indian batters have been forced to score in just singles and doubles.
Kohli smashed Mohammad Nawaz for a maximum to join Hardik Pandya in the six-hitting party. India are 64-4 in 12 overs.
Hardik Pandya smashed one over the midwicket boundary to register the first six of the Indian innings. India are batting at 60-4 in 11.3 overs.
India are batting at 45-4 in 10 overs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle. While Kohli is still intact at 12 off 21 balls, Pandya is batting at 7 off 11 balls.
Axar Patel has been run out after a miscommunication with Virat Kohli at the other end. India are four wickets down.
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Haris Rauf for 15 off 10 balls. India are in deep trouble having lost three wickets in the powerplay.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Haris Rauf for 4 off 7 balls. iftikhar Ahmad took an amazing catching at skips to send Rohit back to the pavilion. India are 10-2 in 3.2 overs.
KL Rahul has been dismissed by Naseem Shah for 4 off 8 balls. Coming to bowl the second over, Shah bowled a good length delivery to get an inside-edge from Rahul.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also picked a three-wicket haul in the game as he dismissed Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz.
Arshdeep Singh picked a three-wicket haul on his World Cup debut for India. He dismissed Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Asif Ali.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad scored a half-century each for their side to help them go past 150 runs.