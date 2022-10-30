India Vs South Africa, T20 WC: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Pitch Report

Team India is up against South Africa in match no. 30 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With two successive wins against Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two Super 12 games, India currently sit at the top of the Group 1 points table in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa won against Bangladesh by 104 runs in their last outing, after their Super 12 opener against Zimbabwe ended with a no result due to rain interruption.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: IND vs SA weather forecast

The temperature in Perth is expected to remain around 16-degree celsius on Sunday. The humidity is likely to be around 49%, along with the wind speed of 25-35 kmph. As per the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: IND vs SA pitch report

Pace bowlers are expected to receive assistance from the Perth pitch, which is generally considered to be a batting-friendly track. The batters are likely to get good help from the pitch, during the India vs South Africa, T20 WC match. The spinner can get little assistance from the pitch.

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Predicted Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Dream11 predictions

Captaincy options - Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captaincy options - Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Keeper - Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batsmen - Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Lokesh Rahul

All-rounders - Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh

