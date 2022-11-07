Know Which Teams Have Earned An Automatic Qualification Berth At The T20 World Cup 2024

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday with India and Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals from Group 2. Earlier on Saturday, England became the second team to qualify after New Zealand sealed qualification as the Group 1 winner. Group 2 winner India will now lock horns against England in the semis, while New Zealand face the Pakistan challenge.

Ahead of the exciting playoffs at the T20 World Cup 2022, here’s a look at which teams earned automatic qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy of their performance in the ongoing edition. The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will be the 9th edition of the tournament, which will be held in June 2024. Alongside the hosts, USA and West Indies, the top eight teams at the ongoing edition have earned qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, the top 12 teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of November 14, 2022, will fill the 12 automatic qualifying positions in the 2024 T20 WC.

List of teams to earn automatic qualification for T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies (Qualified as hosts)

USA (Qualified as hosts)

India (T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage, Group 2 winner)

England (T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage, Group 1 runner-up)

New Zealand (T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage, Group 1 winner)

Pakistan (T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage, Group 2 runner-up)

Australia (3rd in Group 1 of T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage)

South Africa (3rd in Group 2 of T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage)

Sri Lanka (4th in Group 1 of T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage)

Netherlands (4th in Group 2 of T20 WC 2022 Super 12 stage)

Afghanistan (ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings)

Bangladesh (ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings)

T20 World Cup 2024: Qualification scenario and format

The remaining eight slots of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be filled through ICC’s regional qualifiers. In the qualifiers, two teams each from Africa, Asia, and Europe, alongside one team each from the Americas and EAP regions will advance to the prestigious World Cup. The 20 qualifying teams at the tournament will be then divided into four groups of five teams each.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will then advance into the Super 8 round. In this stage, two groups of four teams each will then contest for the spots in the knockout stage. The top two teams from each group will then advance into the knockout stage which consists of two semi-finals and a final.