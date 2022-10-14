Team India will kick off their campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in less than 10 days' time against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group 2 clash. In preparation for the World Cup, India has already played two warm-up T20 games against Western Australia and will now face Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively for the remaining warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, as India faced a defeat at the hands of Western Australia in the 2nd practice match on Thursday, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen sweating it out during training sessions.

India captain Rohit Sharma can be seen practising his favourite shot, the pull shot during a practice session, in a video currently going viral in India. In another video, former captain Kohli can be seen displaying his exquisite cover drive. It is pertinent to mention that Rohit played the first practice game against West Australia but returned with only three runs to his credit. While Rohit sat out of the 2nd warm-up game, Kohli was rested for both clashes so far.

Watch: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s brilliance in training sessions

Captain Rohit Sharma in full show in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/jytiNCD2SE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2022

Virat Kohli timing the ball so well in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/LjJUkA8eLJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: What to expect from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

The duo’s form will be one of the x-factors for India during the World Cup as they are the leading run-scorers of all time in T20I cricket. Rohit has scored a total of 3737 T20I runs in his career after playing 142 matches, while Kohli follows with a tally of 3712 runs at an average of 50.84 in 109 games. Kohli stormed his way back to form during the Asia Cup 2022 and has looked to be in full control ever since.

Shedding more light on India’s squad for the coveted tournament, the selectors are yet to announce the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for the World Cup. Bumrah suffered an injury ahead of India’s T20I series against South Africa, as India had to deal with the massive blow of not having his services in the World Cup. Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have evolved as the leading contenders to replace Bumrah. The announcement about Bumrah’s replacement is expected to be announced before October 15.

Team India’s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 27 – India vs Group A runner-up - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – India vs Group B winner - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

India’s full squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh