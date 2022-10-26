Marcus Stoinis Reflects On Record-breaking Knock Against Sri Lanka: 'I Was Really Nervous'

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was in sensational form on Tuesday as he smacked a record-breaking fifty to guide his side to a vital victory in the T20 World Cup 2022. The 33-year-old got to his half-century in just 17 deliveries, an inning that included four fours and six sixes. Despite playing some outstanding shots to get his side over the line, Stoinis said that he was extremely nervous as he was playing in front of his home crowd in Perth.

Record-breaker Marcus Stoinis reveals he was nervous

While speaking in his post-match interview after winning the player of the match award, Marcus Stoinis said, "Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I then felt comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going."

1 2 4 0 4 4 1 1 6 4 6 1 0 6 6 1 6 6



Speaking of his emotions, he added, "To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended up putting up a clinic here. Mentally I was nice and fresh. I had a bit of time of looking after the side strain, it's been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good."

He then went on to elaborate on the conditions by adding, "We played here the other day against England and it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a bit more especially with the new ball, but it's a beautiful ground and probably the best ground in Australia if not the world with the technology and lighting going on here and my home crowd, it's a beautiful wicket.

Where does Marcus Stoinis' fifty place him in record books?

Marcus Stoinis' half-century of just 17 deliveries places him joint-second (tied with Stephan Myburgh) in the list for the fastest fifty at a T20 World Cup, just behind India's Yuvraj Singh (12 balls). When it comes to Australian cricketers, he tops the list, with the likes of David Warner (18 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (18 balls) behind him.