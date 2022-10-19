Mitchell Starc's Dreadful Delivery Propels Commentators To Say 'oh My Goodness': WATCH

Team India heads into their warm-up match against New Zealand on Wednesday, two days after earning a thrilling six-run victory against the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 defending champions Australia. The India vs Australia warm-up game ended in India’s favor after the hosts failed to chase down 187 runs after losing their last four wickets in the final four overs in the second innings. Alongside the thrilling finish, the match featured several interesting moments.

The ICC took to its official Facebook handle to share one such interesting moment which featured Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. In the video, Starc can be seen bowling a wide delivery that landed out of the pitch and left everyone on the field shocked, including batter Suryakumar. The video also received an epic reaction from the commentators, as they said, “Oh my goodness”.

Watch: Mitchell Starc's insanely wide delivery to Suryakumar in T20 WC warm-up game

The incident took place in the 19th over of the match when India were batting at 174/5, with Suryakumar Yadav on the crease. While Starc attempted a back-of-the-hand slower ball, he ends up spraying it away and almost missed the strip. The ball was signaled a wide by the umpire and India concluded the first innings on 186/7.

Earlier in the first innings, KL Rahul top scored with a knock of 57 runs off 33 balls, which included three sixes and four sixes. Suryakumar hit 50 off 33 before his dismissal in the final over. Pacer Kane Richardson returned with the best figures of 4/30 in four overs for the hosts.

In the second innings, Shami returned with the best figures of 3/1 in the final over of the match. A total of four wickets fell in the same over, which was the first over of the match for Shami. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered two dismissals, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal also contributed with one wicket each.

Meanwhile, Australia will kick off the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with their campaign opener against New Zealand on October 22. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. India is placed in the Group 2 of the super 12 stage, while Australia find themselves in Group 1.