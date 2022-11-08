The actions of Indian cricketers on the field are closely monitored by the fans. Sometimes the videos shared by fans tend to end up as the subject of memes. One such hilarious moment was caught by viewers, featuring team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The incident was spotted during the toss of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the video shared by former cricket Abhinav Mukund, Team India captain Rohit Sharma can be seen having a conversation with the presenter during the toss of the India vs Zimbabwe match. Against the backdrop, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin is seen checking two jackets of the Indian cricket team. He then goes on to sniff them, to check which one is his. The sniffing seems to have worked, as he dropped one vest and walked off with the other one. Mukund asked Ashwin to explain the logic of picking the right sweater. R Ashwin in his reply said that he checked for the perfume that he used to figure out his sweater.

T20 World Cup: India vs Zimbabwe match highlights

Team India marched towards the semi-final of the T20 World Cup following their 71-run victory over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 encounter. The Men In Blue won the match by 71 runs and will now face England in the semi-final. Batting first India was able to post 186/5 on board thanks to an entertaining half-century from Suryakumar Yadav. The middle-order batsman remained unbeaten on 61 runs off just 25 balls which included six boundaries and four sixes. KL Rahul scored his second half-century scoring 51 runs before getting dismissed.

Chasing 187 runs against a quality Indian attack was no easy task and Zimbabwe's run chase was derailed by an early loss of wickets. The African side had lost half of their side with just 36 runs on the board. Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza stitched an important partnership. Burl was dismissed for 35 runs off 22 balls, while Raza got out for 34 runs off 24 balls. Zimbabwe's innings folded for 115 runs. For India, R Ashwin picked up 3 wickets, while Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya picked up 2 wickets apiece.