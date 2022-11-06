Rahim Mocks DRS Decision After Shakib Al Hasan Is Controversially Dismissed; 'Great...'

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match on October 6 featured a controversial decision as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was given out for an LBW even though the ball seemed to have hit his bat first. The 35-year-old, who was confident that the ball had hit his bat, was quick to review the decision.

Shakib was left furious after the third umpire stuck to the on-field decision despite there seemingly being evidence of the ball hitting his bat. Following the drama, former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim took to his official social media handle and mocked the third umpire's decision.

Great decision by the tv umpire 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mJERZilku7 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) November 6, 2022

'Cheating' trends on Twitter after Shakib's dismissal

Netizens have been left fuming after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was controversially given out. They also went on to accuse Pakistan of 'cheating' after UltraEdge confirmed that there was a sound after the ball passed the bat.

This picture says it all. That was Not out. Shakib Unlucky. https://t.co/oN6Xwlgkbm — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 6, 2022

Ravi Shastri & Aakash Chopra react to Shakib's dismissal

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was left perplexed by the way in which Shakib Al Hasan was given out as he said, "The bat was in the air and there is a spike, so then the ball has to hit the bat and nothing else. But, I think he (Shakib) will be a little disappointed, that it really turned the entire momentum of the game. Big player, big wicket, knockout game and when your captain is dismissed in that fashion, it has a bearing on the dugout."

Meanwhile, veteran Indian pundit Aakash Chopra added,

Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2022

Shakib's dismissal is likely to have turned the momentum in Pakistan's favour as Bangladesh's wickets fell like a pack of cards after their captain was sent back to the pavilion. Bangladesh just managed 127 runs on the board, which Pakistan chased down with 11 balls to spare to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. They will now face Group 1 leaders New Zealand on Wednesday, November 9. As for the other semi-final, it will be contested between Group 2 leaders India and Group 1 runners-up England on Thursday, November 10.