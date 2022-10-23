Rohit Sharma Has Goosebumps-worthy Reaction During National Anthem At T20 World Cup

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen getting emotional during the national anthem at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23. When Team India came out for the national anthem ahead of their opening match of the tournament, Sharma could not control his emotion and was seen trying to hold back his tears. Sharma, who is leading the Indian team for the first time in a World Cup, got emotional as hundreds of thousands of fans sang the national anthem along with them.

Rohit gets emotional during national anthem

Rohit Sharma was so emotional during the time of National Anthem.#RohitSharma #T20worldcup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/temTcIQNx9 — D P V E U (@DPVEU_) October 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma on leading India for first time at World Cup

Before India's first match of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Sharma opened up on leading the side for the first time in such a big tournament. Sharma said captaining India is a big honour and he is very excited about his first World Cup as a skipper.

"It is a big honour to captain the side. my first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special. Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great felling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early," Sharma told ICC Review.

The Indian Cricket Team has not won a T20 World Cup since lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition of the competition. It was under MS Dhoni's captaincy that India won the T20 World Cup in 2007. Sharma was also part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 15 years ago. Sharma would like to repeat the same feat this year as it could well be his last T20 World Cup for India.

