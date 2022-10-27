India and Netherlands locked horns against each other in their second game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs to win their second consecutive match of the tournament. Opener KL Rahul once again struggled to score runs for his side he was dismissed LBW by Fred Klaassen for 9 off 12 balls. The ball came sliding down and angling towards the leg stump, which Rahul missed while playing a flick shot and got hit on the front pad.

IND vs NED: 'Unlucky' Rahul fails to use DRS

Rahul was given out by the on-field umpire following which he had a brief chat with skipper Rohit Sharma. It seemed Rohit told Rahul there was no point reviewing the decision and asked him not to use the DRS. However, replays later showed that the ball was missing the stumps. Rahul would have survived had he taken the review to challenge the on-field umpire's decision.

Rahul has been struggling for form ever since he made a comeback from an injury in August this year. In the first game of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan, Rahul was dismissed for 4 off 8 balls by speedster Naseem Shah.

India vs Netherlands

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India posted a total of 179/2 in 20 overs courtesy of some power-packed batting from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. While Sharma scored 53 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Fred Klaassen, Kohli and Yadav remained unbeaten at 62 and 51 runs, respectively.

Kohli smashed three boundaries and two sixes in his 62-run knock with Yadav hitting seven fours and one maximum in his 25-ball 51 runs innings.

In the second innings, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as they restricted the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each for India, while Mohammed Shami scalped one to his name. None of the Dutch batters were able to breach the 20-run mark. Yadav was named the player of the match for his quickfire knock of 51 off 25 balls. The Indian team has now moved to the top of the points table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with two wins in two matches.

Image: BCCI

