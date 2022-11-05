'Saw That When I Was Playing With Sachin': Bangar Draws Parallels Between Kohli, Tendulkar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has compared Virat Kohli with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, saying both players are similar in the sense that they love the big stage. While speaking on Star Sports, Bangar claimed that Kohli now has the same passion and desire to perform on a big stage as Tendulkar did during his playing days. Bangar further added that the team has relied heavily on Kohli, much like they did with Tendulkar in the past.

Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli comparison

"All great batsmen look up to these tournaments as marquee events in the sense that they love the big stage. They love to perform when the eyes of the world are on them. That's what they train for. It gives them that opportunity to try and raise their game that much more. We saw that when I was playing with Sachin Tendulkar and now with Virat Kohli," Bangar said.

"In his first World Cup, in 2011, he had a role to play, but that was not the major one. After that, he is somebody on whom the team has depended quite a bit and can relate to him in terms of how India finishes in major tournaments. He is obviously one who looks forward to the World Cup and if he has played for this long, obviously all the records are going to tumble," he added.

Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5. He is currently in Australia with the national side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Wishes poured in for the Delhi-born cricketer from all over the world. Amongst those who wished Kohli on his birthday is Tendulkar. "Dear Virat, as you blow out the candles in the middle of a World Cup, your wish will be the same as that of all Indians around the globe. Have a wonderful birthday and wish you all the very best!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Dear Virat, as you blow out the candles 🎂 in the middle of a World Cup, your wish will be the same as that of all Indians around the globe.

Have a wonderful birthday and wish you all the very best! pic.twitter.com/enMwEEwe1J — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2022

Kohli's stats at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli is presently the leading run-scorer at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament and appears to be in great form. Kohli has smashed 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00 and with a strike rate of 144.73. Kohli will next be seen in action during India's final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Image: PTI

