South Africa Bowler Names 'batsman Better Than Virat Kohli' In Current Era, Chahal Reacts

South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday jokingly named Yuzvendra Chahal as a better batsman than Virat Kohli in the current era. Shamsi trolled Chahal by tagging the Indian leg-spinner in a tweet asking for a better batsman than Kohli in the current generation. Kohli recently showed the world why he is still regarded as the best modern-day batter in all three formats after he scored a match-winning 82 off 53 balls in a nail-biting thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Chahal was quick to respond to Shamsi's comment as he came with a jibe of his own, saying he still considers himself a better batsman than the South African spinner. Shamsi again responded, saying, "Not only me, you're the best of our era bru." The funny exchange between the two spinners continued with Chahal replying, "Still I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners like you bru," and Shamsi responding, "Bru Bumrah was going to come from the other end... no ways I'm taking a chance with that."

Still better then you my bru 😂😂 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2022

Not only me, you're the best of our era bru 😎 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 25, 2022

Still I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners like you bru 👀🧐🤣😂 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 26, 2022

Bru Bumrah was going to come from the other end... no ways I'm taking a chance with that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 26, 2022

Shamsi lauds Kohli, slams critics who demanded ex-skipper's exclusion from squad

Jokes apart, Shamsi had earlier lauded Kohli for his magnificent knock against Pakistan in India's opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Shamsi slammed critics of Kohli for demanding his exclusion from the Indian squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. Shamsi said those who were asking for Kohli to be dropped from the team are dancing with joy from that win against Pakistan.

"Some people were asking for Virat to get dropped not too long ago..I'm sure they are dancing with joy from that win for India now Sigh..gotta learn to back people that have performed game after game even if they go through abit of a hard time every now and then. #DontBeFickle," Shamsi wrote on Twitter.

Some people were asking for Virat to get dropped not too long ago..Im sure they are dancing with joy from that win for India now



Sigh..gotta learn to back people that have performed game after game even if they go through abit of a hard time every now and then#DontBeFickle — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 23, 2022

Kohli played a spectacular knock of an unbeaten 82 to help India win the game against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli rescued India from a shaky start to forge a much-needed 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, which eventually proved to be the match-defining moment in the game. India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets to win the nail-biting thriller.

Image: Instagram/YuzvendraChahal