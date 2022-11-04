Ireland's pacer Joshua Little became just the second bowler in T20 World Cup 2022 to take a hat-trick. The left-arm bowler achieved the feat in the ongoing match against New Zealand at Adelaide, Oval. UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan had taken the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka during the qualifying match.

T20 World Cup netizens react to Joshua Little's hattrick against New Zealand

Joshua Little is just the second Ireland bowler to achieve the feat in the T20 World Cup. Bowling the 19th over Little dismissed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for 61 runs followed by wickets of Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner. The pacer finished with figures of 3/22 in 4 overs.

Curtis Campher was the first Ireland bowler to take a hat trick in T20 World Cup. The pacer had picked up four wickets in four consecutive balls against the Netherlands during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He had become just the third bowler in the world to do so in International T20 matches.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the Irish bowlers for his outstanding effort.

Take a bow Joshua Little for taking a T20 World Cup Hat-trick against NZ. 🔥🔥 — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) November 4, 2022

I will be really really surprised 😯 if Joshua Little doesn't get picked by a franchise in this year's IPL!#NZvIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rHaa9wyAb5 — Rishabh (@cricologist0) November 4, 2022

🚨🚨🚨 HAT-TRICK from Joshua Little ☘️- Williamson, Neesham & Santner.



What a #t20worldcup he is having. What a bowler. What a performance 🙌🏻☘️🔥🇮🇪



#NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/wU93qb3jBY — Yashraj (@yashhitange) November 4, 2022

Hat-tricks in T20 world cup tournaments :



Brett Lee in 2007

Curtis campher in 2021

Wanindu hasaranga in 2021

Kagiso rabada in 2021

Karthik meiyappan in 2022

Joshua little in 2022* — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) November 4, 2022

Kane Williamson smashes fifty, New Zealand posts huge total

Batting first New Zealand posted 185 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Finn Allen and Devon Coway started well putting 51 runs on board for the first wicket. Allen was the first man to be dismissed by Mark Adair for 32 runs. Conway then stitched a partnership with Kane Williamson before departing for 28 runs after being dismissed by Gareth Delany. Williamson who has looked patchy in the tournament got his first half-century.