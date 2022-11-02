T20 WC: KL Rahul Breaks Bangladesh's Resistance With Phenomenal Direct Hit From Deep-WATCH

India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 resumed with a revised target, after a brief rain interruption. While India set a target of 185 runs for Bangladesh, Liton Fas and Najmul Hossain Shanto took their team’s total to 66/0 in seven overs before the rain showers interrupted. While Bangladesh got a revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs, India made a stellar start as the match resumed.

Bowling the eighth over, R Ashwin conceded a single on the first ball of the eighth over, which brought Shanto to the strike. While Shanto tucked the ball into the deep midwicket by stepping out, the ball ended up finding KL Rahul, who pulled off an electrifying effort to run out half-centurion Liton Das with a direct hit. Rahul moved towards his right and fired an impressive throw on the bounce to hit the bull's eye.

Watch: KL Rahul’s brilliant direct hit to dismiss Liton Das in T20 WC 2022

KL Rahul pulls off an epic direct hit after scoring a half-century

Earlier in the game, KL Rahul silenced his critics with a knock of 52 runs in 30 balls, which is his first big innings for India in the T20 WC 2022. Virat Kohli top scored with 64 off 44 for India. KL and Virat added 67 runs in 37 balls for the second wicket stand.

Meanwhile, Liton’s dismissal became India’s first breakthrough of the day, with over 8 overs of play remaining. Najmul was dismissed two overs later by star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Bangladesh found themselves at 88/2 in 10 overs, with 63 runs needed to win in 6 overs.