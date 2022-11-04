T20 WC Points Table: Standings, Top Scorers & Wicket-takers After Pakistan Vs South Africa

Despite a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Pakistan seemed to have recovered decently with two consecutive wins since their defeats to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two games. In their latest encounter against South Africa, the Men in Green registered a 33-run win as per the D/L system.

After electing to bat first, Babar Azam and co. managed to score 185 runs for the loss of nine wickets, with all-rounder Shadab Khan playing a sublime knock. He smacked 52 runs off just 22 deliveries. In reply, the Proteas could only manage to score 108 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 14 overs (match reduced due to rain). Here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, the top scorers and the top wicket-takers after the Pakistan vs South Africa clash.

T20 World Cup 2022 points table

Group 1

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 2.233 2 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.547 3 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 0.304 4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 0.457 5 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 1.544 6 Afghanistan (Eliminated) 4 0 2 2 2 0.718

Group 2

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 6 Netherlands (Eliminated) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

Top run-scorers after Pakistan vs South Africa

Position Player Team Matches Runs 1 Virat Kohli India 4 220 2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 7 213 3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 7 205 4 Lorcan Tucker Ireland 6 191 5 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 7 185

Top wicket-takers after Pakistan vs South Africa