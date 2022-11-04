Last Updated:

T20 WC Points Table: Standings, Top Scorers & Wicket-takers After Pakistan Vs South Africa

Despite a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Pakistan seemed to have recovered decently with two consecutive wins in their last two games.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa

After electing to bat first, Babar Azam and co. managed to score 185 runs for the loss of nine wickets, with all-rounder Shadab Khan playing a sublime knock. He smacked 52 runs off just 22 deliveries. In reply, the Proteas could only manage to score 108 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 14 overs (match reduced due to rain). Here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, the top scorers and the top wicket-takers after the Pakistan vs South Africa clash.

T20 World Cup 2022 points table

Group 1

Position

 Teams Matches Wins

Losses

 N/R

Points

 NRR

1

 New Zealand

4

2

1

1

5

2.233
2 England 4 2

1

1

 5

0.547
3 Australia 4

2

 1 1 5

0.304
4 Sri Lanka 4

2

2

0

 4

0.457
5 Ireland 4

1

2

1

 3

1.544
6 Afghanistan (Eliminated) 4

0

 2 2

2

0.718

Group 2

Position

 Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points

NRR
1 India

4

3

1

0

6

0.730
2 South Africa 4

2

1

1

5

1.441
3 Pakistan 4

2

2

0

4

1.117
4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4

-1.276
5 Zimbabwe 4 1

2

1

3

-0.313
6 Netherlands (Eliminated)

4

 1 3

0

 2

-1.233

Top run-scorers after Pakistan vs South Africa

Position

 Player Team Matches

Runs
1 Virat Kohli India 4

220
2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 7

213
3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 7

205
4 Lorcan Tucker Ireland 6

191
5 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 7

185

Top wicket-takers after Pakistan vs South Africa

Position

 Player Team Matches

Wickets
1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 7

13
2 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 7

11
3

Bas de Leede

 Netherlands 7

11
4 Anrich Nortje South Africa 4

10
5 Paul van Meekeren Netherlands 7

10
