T20 World Cup 2022: How Could Sri Lanka's Defeat To Namibia Affect Rohit Sharma-led India?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off on October 16 with the first-round match between Sri Lanka and Namibia. In the highly anticipated clash, the Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka faced a massive 55-run defeat. After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Sri Lanka were bowled out on the score of 108 runs while chasing the target of 164.

While the victory bettered Namibia’s chances of reaching the Super-12 stage for the second time in a row, it certainly made things difficult for Sri Lanka. At the same time, Namibia’s win can also impact India’s campaign as both Sri Lanka and West Indies can join India in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. While India is currently accompanied by Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2, they will be joined by the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A in the first round.

T20 World Cup: Top two from Round 1 to advance into Super 12 stage

As per the format of the tournament, the top two teams from each group will join the eight teams which have already qualified for the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka’s loss on Sunday cast serious doubt on their chances of topping the Group A table. If they end the group stage with a second-place finish and join India in Group 2 at the Super 12 stage, it will certainly fuel up the contest between teams.

On the other hand, West Indies is in Group B in the first round alongside Scotland, Ireland, and Zimbabwe. If the Caribbean side finish in the top of Group B, they will also head into Group 2 at the Super 12. This will end up converting Group 2 at the Super 12 stage to a Group of Death, as it will feature six heavyweights, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and West Indies.

Meanwhile, the top two teams from each group in the Super 12 stage will progress to the knock-out stage. Following the two semi-final games, the summit clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13. Here’s a look at Team India’s schedule in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India’s Super 12 stage schedule

October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 27 – India vs Group A runner-up - 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – India vs Group B winner - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

India’s full squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh