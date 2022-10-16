T20 World Cup 2022: How Could The Starting XI Look Like For All 16 Teams? EXPLAINED

The wait for the T20 World Cup is finally over with the first match of Round 1 already underway. The match between Sri Lanka and Namibia is the first of the 45 matches in the tournament, while UAE and Netherlands will be playing in the second match later in the day. All the T20 World Cup teams have been competing in various series before the tournament to find the right combination and also work on the tactics. With the curtains opened for the tournament to kick off, we take a look at the probable playing XI for all 16 teams.

T20 World Cup 2022: How will the playing XI look like for all teams?

Australia

The defending champions will be aiming ot become the first country to retain the title by lifting the trophy in front of their home supporters. However, the biggest headache for the Australian team would be to select their best playing XI. The biggest question would be whether Steve Smith gets a spot in the playing XI thanks to the emergence of Tim David in the lower middle order. While Mitchell Marsh is certain in the playing XI, Glenn Maxwell's struggle with form will be a major headache, however he unlikely to be left out of the playing XI since he provides an extra option with the ball. Here's a look at Australia's probabale XI

Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan

The Mohamad Nabi-led team had a decent Asia Cup tournament where they beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, they failed to advance past the super 4 stages of the tournament. While Skipper Nabi's form will be a concern, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman are important to the team's bowling attack in terms of getting wickets. Here's how Afghanistan's playing XI should look like

Afghanistan probable playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik

England

England's confidence will be high following their T20I triumph in Pakistan, but the team selection will be a concern with Liam Livingstone coming back from injury. To accommodate Livingstone in the playing XI, England will have to either drop a bowler and reduce the bowling threat or drop a batsman to fit the allrounder. It will be interesting to see how England's team management fix their playing XI problem

England probable playing XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

New Zealand

Besides the availability of all-rounder Daryl Mitchell from injury, New Zealand team will also have selection issues in terms of bowers. On the Australian surface, Kiwis could go with both Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner or just one of them. With Australian pitches suiting pacers, Kane Williamson will have to take a huge call on whether to drop Tim Southee to accommodate Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. With Finn Allen looking at the top, Martin Guptill's pacer remains under question.

New Zealand probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India

The men in blue have no shortage of firepower with Dinesh Karthik returning to the team as a finisher, while Suryakumar Yadav has hit the purple patch. With Jasprit Bumrah out due ot injury the biggest worry would be to get the bowling combinations right. The selection of pacers will come down to the conditions on the day.

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan

The return of Shaheen Afridi is a major boost for the team. However, there are questions to be raised regarding the middle order who failed to tackle England's bowling attack. Pakistan needs to find answers if they have to progress further in teh tournament.

Pakistan probabale XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa

The Proteas lost the ODI and T20I series against India ahead of the T20 World Cup. The form of skipper Temba Bavuma is also in question, but an injury to Dwaine Pretorius means the shape of the playing XI looks a little bit off. Another selection dilemma would be between spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. With two matches left to play, South Africa has the final chance to find answers to their questions.

South Africa probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rillee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh

Shakib al Hasan led team is a completely different outfit compared to the previous World Cup. The experience of the skipper will come in handy in Australian conditions. More than the batting it is the bowling which will be a cause of concern. Mustafizur Rahman's form is under question and the experienced pacer needs to deliver with the ball.

Bangladesh probabale XI :Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed Hasan, Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Namibia

After an impressive outing in the previous edition of the tournament, Namibia will look to repeat similar performances in the latest edition of the tournament. The selectors have stuck with the core of the squad. The likes of David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann and Gerhard Erasmus will be the backbone of the side and will look to put up an impressive performance.

Namibia probable playing XI: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Netherlands

The dutch had a disappointing outing in the last edition as well. They bowed out from the tournament in the group stage itself. This is the start of a new era for Netherlands cricket. The batting lineup needs to do well with Max O’Dowd being the key at the top of the order. Skipper Scott Edwards will be hoping for a better performance this time around.

Netherlands probable playing XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

Sri Lanka

The Lankan Lions turned around their fortunes before the T20 World Cup by winning the Asia Cup. The confidence of Dasun Shanaka's side will be sky-high and they will be looking to easily get past the group stage and qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

UAE

Vriitya Aravind's contribution lower down the order could play a big part for UAE in the tournament. The team will be looking to Muhammad Waseem and captain, CP Rizwan to make contributions with the bat, while Zahoor Khan will lead a bowling attack high. Though the team has talents they lack big match experience and so getting to the Super 12 stage for the first time will be a tough ask.

UAE Probable playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies

The two-time champions have fresh faces in the side after some of the experienced players failed to make the team. Shimron Hetmyer dropped from the squad after missing his flight from Guyana. Skipper Nicholas Pooran will be the backbone of their middle order. Jason Holder and Evin Lewis need to bring their A-game on the table for the team to succeed in the tournament.

West Indies probable playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Ireland

The younger squad will be relying on experienced Paul Stirling to provide them a solid start at the top of the order. With Kevin O’Brien retiring recently, Harry Tector and Gareth Delany will have the burden of scoring runs in the middle order. Josh Little, Mark Adair and Sii Singh will shoulder the responsibility of taking wickets.

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Scotland

With Kyle Coetzer retiring from cricket, Richie Berrington will be leading the team in Australia. After the success at last year's World Cup where Scotland reached the super 12 stage, the team has been short of match practice due to lack of matches. It remains to be seen if they carry on the form from the previous edition.

Scotland probable XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richard Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Bradley Wheal, Josh Davey, Chris Sole

Zimbabwe

Sikander Raza has been in superb form for the team and will look to continue to perform with bat and ball. The return of skipper Craig Ervine is a major boost for the team, but Ervine has to find his form really quick to help the team enter the super 12 stages of the tournament. With a decent pace attack, Zimbabwe will look to create problems for the other teams in their group

Zimbabwe probable playing XI: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara,