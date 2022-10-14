T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Press Conference Featuring India, Australia And Pakistan?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with the qualifying stage on October 16, Sunday. Ahead of the high-octane tournament, the captains of 16 participating teams will be together for the pre-tournament press conference in Melbourne on Saturday. This will be the first time that all 16 captains will be together for the press conference.

T20 World Cup 2022: What is the schedule for the press conference?

The pre-tournament press conference is scheduled to begin with the first group featuring captains of Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and UAE at 12:30 PM local time/7:00 AM IST.

The press conference for the second group featuring skippers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe will begin at 1 PM local time/7:30 AM IST.

As per reports, the defending World Cup captain Aaron Finch will speak to the media at 1:35 PM local time/8:05 AM.

T20 World Cup 2022: How to watch the live streaming of the press conference?

As per reports, fans across the globe can tune in to the pre-tournament press conference for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on ICC's official Facebook handle.

T20 World Cup 2022: What is the format of the tournament?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is set to be played in three stage. The first round will see two groups of four teams each locking horns in a round-robin format in the qualifying stage. The top two teams from each group will join the eight teams which have already qualified for the Super 12 stage. In the Super 12 stage, two groups of six teams each will play a round-robin.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the knock-out stage, which consists of two semi-finals, followed by the Final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13. While the first round begins on October 16, the Super 12 stage will kick off on October 22. The semi-finals will be held on November 9 and 10, whereas the final is scheduled to be held on November 13.