T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Announces Winner Of Player Of The Month Award; Is It Virat Kohli?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Indian cricket stalwart, Virat Kohli, as the player of the month for October 2022 on Monday. Kohli has been rewarded for his outstanding efforts for the Indian cricket team in the shortest format of the game. The 34-year-old was named the player of the month, ahead of other nominees like Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller.

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts on receiving the award, Kohli said, “It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me”. The former India skipper also paid a tribute to the other nominees for their performance in the month.

Virat Kohli pays tribute to his teammates for their support

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability,” Kohli added. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, having played a leading role to take India through to the semi-finals.