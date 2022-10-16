T20 World Cup 2022: ICC To Permit COVID Positive Players To Play Tournament, Claims Report

In the latest development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly agreed to permit COVID-19-positive players to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament. The decision will be made at the basis of the discretion of the team's doctor, who will evaluate the fitness of the players.

In case a player is deemed unfit to continue in the tournament, a side will be given permission to replace him. A similar situation was seen at the 2022 Commonwealth Games earlier this year when Tahila McGrath was permitted to play for the Australian women's side despite testing positive for the virus.

ICC relax COVID-19 protocols for T20 World Cup

According to a report from Cricket Australia, the ICC has decided to relax the COVID-19 protocols significantly in comparison to last year. During the last edition of the T20 World Cup in UAE, teams were strictly required to remain in their bio-bubbles for the duration of the entire tournament. And now the report from Cricket Australia adds that ICC has also revealed that there will be no mandatory testing required of the players ahead of each game.

Pat Cummins comments on rule changes

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins explained how the team dynamics have completely changed on this occasion as compared to the previous years because of ICC's rule changes. While speaking to reporters on Sunday, the 29-year-old said, "It's a totally different dynamic."

Speaking of how things have changed, Cummins added, "The team went out for dinner last night and we actually were chatting about it, (saying) 'this is the first time we've done this for about three years. It's great fun. It's one of the main things we all love about playing for your country – you get to go and see new places and experience different things."

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a blockbuster game against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on October 22. The game will take place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.