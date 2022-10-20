T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Qualification Scenario After UAE Vs Namibia

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday locked horns against Namibia in the 10th match of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs to win the nail-biting thriller at GMHBA Stadium in Victoria. Muhammad Waseem played a crucial role for UAE with both the bat and the ball as he scored 50 runs and picked one wicket to his name. Batting first, UAE posted a total of 148/3 in 20 overs and then restricted Namibia to 141/8 in the second innings.

In another game, Sri Lanka played the Netherlands and won by 16 runs. Kusal Mendis was named the player of the match as he scored 79 off 44 balls, including five boundaries and as many sixes. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the game. The current Asian champions scored 162/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a power-packed knock from Mendis. Sri Lanka then restricted the Netherlands to 146/9 in 20 overs.

Let's take a look at the updated points table of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and also discuss the qualification scenario after the game between UAE and Namibia.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Round 1 points table

Group A

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.667 2 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.162 3 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.277 4 United Arab Emirates 2 0 2 0 0 2 -2.028

Group B

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.759 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 0 2 - 3 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.275 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.468

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Qualification scenario

From Group A, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with two wins each from three games. Sri Lanka are at the top of the table in Group A with four points to their name. The Netherlands also have four points but due to their inferior net run rate, they have been placed below Sri Lanka.

The situation is a bit tricky in Group B with all four teams having one win each to their names. West Indies will lock horns against Ireland in their next outing, while Scotland will play Zimbabwe. Teams that will emerge victorious after these two matches will advance to the Super 12 stage. West Indies and Zimbabwe are the favourites to qualify for Round 2 of the T20 World Cup.

Image: AP