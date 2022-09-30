T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winners Of T20 World Cup Earn?

The cricket world is currently gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will kick off from October 16, 2022, in Australia. While the tournament will begin with the qualifiers on October 16, the Super 12 stage will begin with Australia vs New Zealand match on October 22. With a little more than two weeks remaining for kick-off, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize pot for the coveted quadrennial tournament.

As per the ICC announcement, the team which will emerge as the winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will receive prize money of USD 1.6 million (Around Rs 13 crore). ICC has a total prize pot of USD 5.6 million for the tournament, which includes USD 800,000 for the runners-up. Meanwhile, the teams losing the semi-final of the T29 World Cup will take home USD 400,000.

Teams to receive USD 40,000 each for every Super 12 stage win

Announcing the development, ICC said, “Following the same structure as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000”. A total of 45 matches will be played between 12 teams during the World Cup. While Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified for the Super 12 stage, eight other teams will fight for their place in the first round.

Eight teams will lock horns in the qualifying stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

For every win in the first round, teams will get USD 40,000, which amounts to a total of USD 480,000. The teams which will get knocked out after the first round will also get USD 40,000 each. Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe are set to fight for Super 12 places starting from October 16.