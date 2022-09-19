Team India’s new T20I jersey was unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. The all-new jersey comes in the light tones of azure blue on the front, while the sleeves feature dark tones of royal blue. The jersey will make its debut in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin from September 20.

It is pertinent to mention that, for the first time in the history of Indian cricket, the team jersey was not unveiled by the national team. Instead, the all-new team jersey was launched by the U-19 women cricketers of Mumbai and some superfans. Coming in shades of blue, the jersey has been termed the ‘One Blue Jersey’. Having said that, here’s what the new team jersey signifies.

Interesting details you must know about India's ‘One Blue Jersey’

As per India’s official kit sponsor, MPL, the jersey will pay homage to the national team’s fans across different age groups and genders. It also features a pattern of equilateral triangles, which symbolizes the combination of energy, spirit, and power. The design is used to celebrate the support of the fans.

"The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders. It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," the kit sponsor said in a release.

Meanwhile, the jersey also features petals found in BCCI’s official logo and illustrates the loyalty and merit in cricket. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were seen wearing the new team jersey in a video released by MPL Sports. At the same time, in a picture shared by BCCI, India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, and Shafali Verma were seen donning the new jersey.

India to don their new jersey in T20 World Cup

While Team India will wear the jersey for the first time in the 1st T20I against Australia on Tuesday, India will continue to use the ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey in the ODI format. India will also don the jersey in the T20I series against South Africa, starting from September 28. In the meantime, the jersey will be also used during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which is scheduled to begin from October 22.