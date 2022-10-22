T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips Take Spectacular Catch, ICC Calls Him 'Superman'; WATCH

Australia and New Zealand locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where Kiwi batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway destroyed their bowling attack to help New Zealand score a mammoth total of 200/3 in 20 overs.

The Kane Williamson-led side then picked some quick wickets in the second innings to put Australia on the back foot in their chase of over 200 runs. However, the standout moment from the second innings was a spectacular catch taken by Kiwi fielder Glenn Phillips to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. The ICC posted the video of the catch on its official Instagram handle, calling it a 'Superman' effort by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand scored 200/3 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting from Devon Conway and Finn Allen. While Conway remained unbeaten at 92 off 58 balls, Allen scored a quickfire 42 off just 16 balls to provide the Kiwis a solid start in the powerplay. Allen's innings was cut short by Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed him with a perfect yorker.

Kane Williamson scored 23 off 23 balls before he was removed by Adam Zampa. Glenn Phillips contributed with 12 off 10 balls before he was caught and bowled by Hazlewood. James Neesham remained unbeaten at 26 off 13 balls to help New Zealand reach the 200-run mark.

In the second innings, New Zealand responded by picking three wickets in the powerplay itself, dismissing David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Mitchell Marsh. The Kiwis then dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Matthew Wade to remove all of Australia's batting line-up for just 111 runs. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee picked a three-wicket haul each, while Trent Boult scalped two wickets to help New Zealand win the game by a huge margin of 89 runs.

Image: T20 World Cup