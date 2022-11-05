T20 World Cup Host 'curse' Continues As Australia Becomes Latest Team To Be Knocked Out

The 'curse' of the host nation at the T20 World Cup seems to continue as in eight editions of the tournament, not once has the host gone all the way to lift the trophy. Hosts Australia were the latest victims of this 'curse' as they were knocked out in the Super 12 stages after England beat Sri Lanka on November 5.

Past hosts' performance at T20 World Cup

Edition Year Host Nation Progress in T20 World Cup 1 2007 South Africa Super 8s 2 2009 England Super 8s 3 2010 West Indies Super 8s 4 2012 Sri Lanka Runners-up 5 2014 Bangladesh Super 10s 6 2016 India Semi-finals 7 2021* India Super 12s 8 2022 Australia Super 12s

*India was named hosts but the T20 World Cup in 2021 took place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman

Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022

After rain proved to be a dampener in the Australia-England clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier in the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Aussies ended their group stage campaign with seven points, and their semifinal hopes rested on a Lankan win over the Englishmen.

As for the England vs Sri Lanka clash, the former rode on the experience of Ben Stokes as they scampered their way to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, a result which ended reigning champions and hosts Australia's campaign in the tournament. Even though Australia, England and New Zealand all finished with the same number of points (7), the hosts were knocked out because of the worst net run rate (NRR) among the three.

New Zealand finished at the top of Group 2 with an NRR of 2.113. They were followed by second-placed England, who had an NRR of 0.473. Meanwhile, Australia finished in third with an NRR of just -0.173. With England finishing the group in second, they will now take on the Group 2 toppers in the last four. Meanwhile, Group 1 leaders New Zealand will take on the team that finished second in Group 2.

